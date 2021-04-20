Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  International Business Machines Corporation
  News
  Summary
    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

IBM On Pace for Highest Close in Over a Year -- Data Talk

04/20/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is currently at $138.62, up $5.51 or 4.14%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 26, 2020, when it closed at $139.75

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 8, 2020, when it rose 5.98%

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Up 4.03% month-to-date

-- Up 10.12% year-to-date

-- Down 35.76% from its all-time closing high of $215.80 on March 14, 2013

-- Up 18.73% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2020), when it closed at $116.76

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 29.98% from its 52 week closing low of $106.65 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as high as $139.77; highest intraday level since Feb. 26, 2020, when it hit $144.06

-- Up 5% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 5%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 36.25 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:40:14 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-21 1300ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 435 M - -
Net income 2021 7 746 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 345 900
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 138,32 $
Last Close Price 133,12 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.12%118 955
ACCENTURE PLC9.70%182 138
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.45%156 193
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.50%82 485
INFOSYS LIMITED8.50%77 249
VMWARE, INC.21.22%71 242
