IBM On Pace for Highest Close in Over a Year -- Data Talk

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is currently at $138.62, up $5.51 or 4.14%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 26, 2020, when it closed at $139.75

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 8, 2020, when it rose 5.98%

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Up 4.03% month-to-date

-- Up 10.12% year-to-date

-- Down 35.76% from its all-time closing high of $215.80 on March 14, 2013

-- Up 18.73% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2020), when it closed at $116.76

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 29.98% from its 52 week closing low of $106.65 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as high as $139.77; highest intraday level since Feb. 26, 2020, when it hit $144.06

-- Up 5% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 5%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 36.25 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:40:14 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

04-20-21 1300ET