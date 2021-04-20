IBM On Pace for Highest Close in Over a Year -- Data Talk

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is currently at $138.62, up $5.51 or 4.14%
-- Would be highest close since Feb. 26, 2020, when it closed at $139.75
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 8, 2020, when it rose 5.98%
-- Currently up three of the past five days
-- Up 4.03% month-to-date
-- Up 10.12% year-to-date
-- Down 35.76% from its all-time closing high of $215.80 on March 14, 2013
-- Up 18.73% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2020), when it closed at $116.76
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 29.98% from its 52 week closing low of $106.65 on Oct. 28, 2020
-- Traded as high as $139.77; highest intraday level since Feb. 26, 2020, when it hit $144.06
-- Up 5% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 5%
-- Best performer in the DJIA today
-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Contributed 36.25 points to the DJIA so far today
All data as of 12:40:14 PM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-20-21 1300ET