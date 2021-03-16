IBM : Unveils New Capabilities Designed to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Application Modernization

ARMONK, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a series of new and updated capabilities for developers designed to deliver intelligent application analysis throughout the DevOps pipeline, generally available on March 19.

According to an IBM internal assessment, a bank with $1B in IT spend undergoing a hybrid transformation with integrating mainframe reported 2.5x the value of a single vendor cloud approach1. However, to fully realize that potential value with low risk and high ROI, clients will need DevOps tools that can assist them to help understand application complexity – a key step when planning their cloud transformation journey.

To help clients unlock the value of DevOps across the enterprise, and help reduce risk around application modernization, today IBM is announcing new IBM Wazi Analyze capabilities to help bring IBM Z into the DevOps pipeline, unlocking uniform, enterprise-wide agile delivery processes and standards with transferable skills for non-Z developers.

These new capabilities are included in:

IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence (ADDI) for IBM Z V6

which allows developers to accelerate application development and modernization by enabling them to efficiently gain granular insight into their business-critical application estate. With the new version of Wazi Analyze, you can get updated analysis immediately after the code change is made. ADDI v6 has been engineered to improve the Assembler support by helping developers analyze the multi-level of dynamic assembler macro calls. A set of APIs are also made available to enable integration between the analysis and CI/CD pipeline.

which allows developers to accelerate application development and modernization by enabling them to efficiently gain granular insight into their business-critical application estate. With the new version of Wazi Analyze, you can get updated analysis immediately after the code change is made. ADDI v6 has been engineered to improve the Assembler support by helping developers analyze the multi-level of dynamic assembler macro calls. A set of APIs are also made available to enable integration between the analysis and CI/CD pipeline. New Analyze capability in IBM Wazi Developer V1.2, a subset of ADDI, helps enable developers to discover and analyze the relationships between components of their z/OS applications and understand the impact of a potential change. Wazi Analyze runs in a containerized environment to give developers the flexibility to run it in any environment.

In addition, IBM is also announcing we have completed a licensing agreement with ITP Software Systeme GmbH, Munich (ITP) to enhance DevOps for IBM Z Hybrid Cloud capabilities. This includes IBM's offerings IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence (ADDI) for IBM Z V6 and IBM Wazi Developer V1.2 and is expected to provide a strong foundation for our clients' application modernization and cloud transformation initiatives, accelerating their journey to hybrid cloud. By working with ITP, IBM will introduce advanced application analysis on IBM Z and Red Hat OpenShift, as well as be able to provide on-demand project level analysis as part of a modern DevOps pipeline when and where developers need it.

"We look forward to using the new IBM Wazi Analyze web user interface as part of IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence, said Armin Kramer, Software Engineer at DATEV eG. "With these new capabilities, our developers will gain deeper access to z/OS application analysis - a critical component to enhance productivity when maintaining and developing code in a hybrid cloud environment."

For more information, please visit: IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence and IBM Wazi Developer

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

