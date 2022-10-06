Advanced search
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
122.23 USD   -2.79%
ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m ET.

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.ibm.com/investor. Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Contact:

Timothy Davidson
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301643223.html

SOURCE IBM


© PRNewswire 2022
