Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Business Machines Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IBM to Sell Watson Healthcare Data, Analytics Assets to Francisco Partners

01/21/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


International Business Machines Corp. on Friday said it agreed to sell the healthcare data and analytics assets of its Watson Health business to private-equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount.

The Armonk, N.Y., technology giant said the sale includes extensive and diverse data sets and products, such as Health Insights, MarketScan, Clinical Development, Social Program Management, Micromedex and imaging software offerings.

The Wall Street Journal early last year reported that IBM was exploring a potential sale of Watson Health, which employs artificial intelligence to help hospitals, insurers and drugmakers manage their data.

IBM, which expects to complete the sale in the second quarter, on Friday said it remains committed to Watson, its broader AI business, and the clients and partners it supports in healthcare IT.

Francisco, a San Francisco-based technology-focused firm, has more than $30 billion in assets under management.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 0831ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.58% 130.82 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
S&P 500 -1.10% 4482.73 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
All news about INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
08:31aIBM to Sell Watson Healthcare Data, Analytics Assets to Francisco Partners
DJ
08:22aInternational Business Machines Agrees to Sell Health Care Data Assets to Francisco Par..
MT
08:03aFrancisco Partners to Acquire IBM's Healthcare Data and Analytics Assets
BU
01/20UltimateSuite Recognized as a Task Mining Market Leader by Research Firm Deep Analysis 
AQ
01/19IBM's Carla Sublett Reportedly Vacates Chief Marketing Officer Role
MT
01/18INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Transforming the Retail Experience with Frictionless Sup..
PU
01/17Artificial Solutions' patents valued to 1,6 Billion SEK
AQ
01/17Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation Partners IBM for Business Expansion
CI
01/14IBM's Q4 Results May Face Residual Spinoff Pressure; Model Complexity Seen a Near-Term ..
MT
01/13INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Building on Our History of Innovation for the Future of ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 074 M - -
Net income 2021 6 197 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 345 900
Free-Float -
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 130,82 $
Average target price 144,87 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Michael L. Eskew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.12%117 319
ACCENTURE PLC-17.33%216 580
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.36%190 410
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.39%102 821
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.65%92 835
SNOWFLAKE INC.-17.56%85 540