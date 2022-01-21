IBM to Sell Watson Healthcare Data, Analytics Assets to Francisco Partners

By Colin Kellaher

International Business Machines Corp. on Friday said it agreed to sell the healthcare data and analytics assets of its Watson Health business to private-equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount.

The Armonk, N.Y., technology giant said the sale includes extensive and diverse data sets and products, such as Health Insights, MarketScan, Clinical Development, Social Program Management, Micromedex and imaging software offerings.

The Wall Street Journal early last year reported that IBM was exploring a potential sale of Watson Health, which employs artificial intelligence to help hospitals, insurers and drugmakers manage their data.

IBM, which expects to complete the sale in the second quarter, on Friday said it remains committed to Watson, its broader AI business, and the clients and partners it supports in healthcare IT.

Francisco, a San Francisco-based technology-focused firm, has more than $30 billion in assets under management.

