  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Business Machines Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
138.37 USD   -0.50%
03:36aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
08/19Rocket Software Experts to Lead More Than Twenty Thought Leadership Sessions at SHARE Columbus 2022
AQ
08/19Tripadvisor and USA TODAY Team with The Weather Channel to Offer Premium Subscription Bundles to Save Consumers Time & Money
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Business Machines : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

08/22/2022 | 03:36am EDT
International Business Machines

Corporation

One New Orchard Road

Armonk, New York 10504

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF DELISTING

The Company has decided, in accordance with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, to delist the following series of the Company's debt securities (the "Securities") from the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to withdraw their trading on the Bourse de Luxembourg Market:

- 5.875% Debentures due 2032 (ISIN: US459200BB69).

The delisting of the Securities of the Company from the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and their withdrawal from the trading on the Bourse de Luxembourg Market will be effective on August 23, 2022.

Should you need any further information, please do not hesitate to contact Robert Hayes, Counsel by phone at (914) 499-6490 or by e-mail at robert.hayes@ibm.com.

International Business Machines Corporation

By: Mark Robbert, Vice President and Assistant

Treasurer

Disclaimer

IBM - International Business Machines Corporation published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 07:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
