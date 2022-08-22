International Business Machines : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

International Business Machines

Corporation

One New Orchard Road

Armonk, New York 10504

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF DELISTING

The Company has decided, in accordance with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, to delist the following series of the Company's debt securities (the "Securities") from the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to withdraw their trading on the Bourse de Luxembourg Market:

- 5.875% Debentures due 2032 (ISIN: US459200BB69).

The delisting of the Securities of the Company from the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and their withdrawal from the trading on the Bourse de Luxembourg Market will be effective on August 23, 2022.

Should you need any further information, please do not hesitate to contact Robert Hayes, Counsel by phone at (914) 499-6490 or by e-mail at robert.hayes@ibm.com.

International Business Machines Corporation

By: Mark Robbert, Vice President and Assistant

Treasurer