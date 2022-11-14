Advanced search
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25 2022-11-14 am EST
144.31 USD   +0.80%
10:15aInternational Business Machines : IBM Announces New Chairman for Europe, Middle East and Africa
PU
04:18aInfosys Collaborates With International Business Machines to Launch Artificial Intelligence, Automation Center in Poland
MT
11/11IBM and Vodafone Join Forces in Exploration of Quantum Computing Technology and Quantum-Safe Cryptography
AQ
International Business Machines : IBM Announces New Chairman for Europe, Middle East and Africa

11/14/2022 | 10:15am EST
November 14, 2002 - IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced that Ana Paula Assis, General Manager IBM Europe, Middle East & Africa will take on the expanded role of Chairman Europe, Middle East & Africa, succeeding Martin Jetter, who is retiring from IBM at the end of 2022 after 36 years of service to the company.

Since Mrs. Assis' appointment to General Manager IBM EMEA in January 2022, she has been successfully leading IBM's AI and Hybrid Cloud strategy in the region, driving the business to deliver consistent double digit growth in the last three quarters.

"Ana Paula is an outstanding leader who combines business eminence and IT industry depth with a relentless focus on talent and diversity development, which has earned her several recognitions. Her deep technical expertise in areas like data, automation, security, and hybrid cloud has been critical to her success in driving IBM's growth strategy across EMEA," said Rob Thomas, senior vice president of IBM Global Sales.

In addition to her current responsibility for IBM's business operations, client satisfaction and employee engagement in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mrs. Assis will also be responsible for IBM's relationship with the European Union as well as other institutions across the region, advancing topics that matter to our business and society, starting Januray 1, 2023.

Mrs. Assis joined the list of the top 100 executives with best reputation in Brazil according to MERCO in 2021. She has also been awarded as the leading IT executive by Valor Economico newspaper, Forbes most powerful women in Brazil, and Forbes Best CEOs Brazil (2019) and as "Personality of the Year - Digital Transformation" by Institute Learning & Performance (2018). Mr. Assis was also member of the board of Junior Achievement Americas, one of the largest philanthropic organizations dedicated to inspiring and preparing young students to become entrepreneurs between March 2018 and January 2022.

She graduated in Computer Science and holds a post degree in business management by FGV and an MBA by Fundação Dom Cabral.

Contact:

Carola Schaub Rapp
carolaschaubrapp@ibm.com

Disclaimer

IBM - International Business Machines Corporation published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 15:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 231 M - -
Net income 2022 1 385 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 282 100
Free-Float 40,1%
