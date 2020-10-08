Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : IBM Sees 3Q Profit, Sales in Line With Street Views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:02am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

International Business Machines Corp. Thursday said it will post third-quarter revenue and earnings roughly in line with Wall Street's expectations as the tech giant unveiled plans to split into two publicly traded companies.

IBM said it expects to report adjusted earnings of $2.58 a share on revenue of $17.6 billion for the quarter.

Analysts polled by FactSet, on average, are expecting an adjusted profit of $2.58 a share on sales of $17.54 billion.

IBM said it will report its full third-quarter results as planned later this month.

The Armonk, N.Y., company Thursday said it plans to focus on hybrid cloud growth and spin off the managed infrastructure services unit of its global technology services division into a new public company.

Shares of IBM, which closed Wednesday at $124.07, rose 4.6% in premarket trading Thursday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
07:07aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM to Spin Off Managed Infrastructure Service..
DJ
07:02aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Sees 3Q Profit, Sales in Line With Street ..
DJ
07:00aIBM to spin off infrastructure services as new public company
RE
06:31aIBM : To Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Growth Strategy And Execute Spin-Off Of Market-..
PR
10/07The Virtual Power Plant Market likely to Surge at $4099.45 Million by 2028
AQ
10/07AMPD Announces the Formal Launch of its AMPD Lab Initiative in Conjunction wi..
AQ
10/05IBM : Brings Artificial Intelligence At Scale To The Marketing And Media Industr..
PR
10/05PEDIATRIC DIABETES, COVID-19 AND ART : IBM Watson supports families during pande..
AQ
10/05PEDIATRIC DIABETES, COVID-19 AND ART : IBM Watson supports families during pande..
AQ
10/05INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Bank of Thailand Launches World's First Govern..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 158 M - -
Net income 2020 7 851 M - -
Net Debt 2020 52 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 5,23%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 352 600
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 136,80 $
Last Close Price 124,07 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
Virginia M. Rometty Executive Chairman
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-IBM Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.44%110 494
ACCENTURE PLC6.12%140 186
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES26.56%140 039
VMWARE, INC.-2.66%62 074
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.70%61 782
INFOSYS LIMITED45.87%61 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group