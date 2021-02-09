Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Business Machines : Instacart Gets Over 250 Patents From IBM

02/09/2021 | 05:46pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

International Business Machines Corp. on Tuesday said Instacart acquired over 250 patents from the company.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The two companies also entered a mutual patent cross license, IBM said.

"The agreement allows Instacart to continue to strengthen its own patent portfolio, and the license gives Instacart freedom of action to use IBM patents in the future growth of its business," IBM said.

Instacart operates an online grocery platform and offers same-day delivery and pickup services.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1746ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 958 M - -
Net income 2020 5 393 M - -
Net Debt 2020 53 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 5,32%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 352 600
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 136,93 $
Last Close Price 122,10 $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-IBM Global Technology Services
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.80%110 144
ACCENTURE PLC-1.49%163 195
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.27%163 087
INFOSYS LIMITED3.80%75 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%71 860
VMWARE, INC.4.66%61 623
