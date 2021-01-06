Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : Thai Re launches ASEAN's first reinsurance smart contract platform using IBM's blockchain and hybrid cloud

01/06/2021 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bangkok, Thailand - 06 January 2021: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited (Thai Re), Thailand's leading technology-driven professional non-life reinsurer, has successfully launched 'Insurer Network,' a reinsurance smart contract production network using IBM blockchain technology on IBM Cloud. Available through ThaiRe Innovation Co., Ltd., the Thai Re subsidiary and IT engine, 'Insurer Network' is designed to bring transparency and speed to its clients in Thailand.

The insurance industry is in a period of disruption not seen in decades, with business restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic heightening the need for insurers to improve efficiencies and remove business barriers. Through the launch of its 'Insurer Network' platform on IBM Cloud, Thai Re will streamline how it handles more than 10,000 annual reinsurance contracts with its insurance partners, making it easier for those insurers to grow their businesses.

Using blockchain technology on the highly secured IBM Cloud, the platform will allow Thailand's insurance industry to gain efficiency and speed in processing the reinsurance contracts. Expected benefits will also include reduction of forgery risk through a traceable, highly-secured single version of truth documentation, and a decrease in potential data inaccuracies from manual multi-party reconciliation reinsurance contracts.

'The COVID-19 pandemic and the need to digitally transform have urged organizations, not only in insurance industry but all, to bring efficiency to the way we work,' said Oran Vongsuraphichet, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited. 'Thai Re has continuously focused on prudent underwriting professional portfolio management as well as business innovation throughout the past 40 years of our operations, and our 'Insurer Network' platform, now live, will today bring efficiency and transparency to all our stakeholders, while also opening the new chapter of insurance industry in Thailand.'

'The pandemic and the ongoing disruption has shown how important it is for businesses to be built for change and resilience,' said Patama Chantaruck, VP for Indochina Expansion and MD of IBM Thailand. 'Thai Re's 'Insurer Network' platform can improve operational scalability and flexibility, in addition to speed and transparency, to the ecosystem of insurers in Thailand. IBM is proud to support Thai Re and its growing platform network today with our blockchain technology on the highly-secured IBM Cloud environment.'

'Our goal is to make this platform beneficial to Thailand's insurance industry while also serving the need of consumers. We plan to invite almost 100% of all insurers and brokers in Thailand to leverage this 'Insurer Network' blockchain-based smart contract platform within the next two years,' said Pojaman Fuangaromya, Executive Vice President of Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited and General Manager of ThaiRe Innovation Company Limited, 'We want to be a strategic partner that helps our customers stay ahead of the game, and more quotation, underwriting claim and reconciliation capabilities will soon be added to our 'Insurer Network' platform to bring the best reinsurance service innovation to our stakeholders.'

About Thai Re

Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited (Thai Re) is a professional reinsurer with a strong financial position, (A-, Fitch Rating). Founded in 1978, Thai Re has gained a firm foothold in the industry providing high quality reinsurance service to the market. By putting customer need at the heart of our business, we are constantly looking for ways to provide ongoing value that will help our partners thrive in this dynamic world. Beside Reinsurance service, Thai Re also offers insurance related services through our subsidiaries under the same fundamental core value. ThaiRe Services (TPA claim management service & ThaiRe Training), ThaiRe Actuarial Consulting, EMCS (online motor claim solution platform), and ThaiRe Innovation.

ThaiRe Innovation Company Limited was founded with the idea of helping our partners to cope with the transformation by increasing their operational efficiency and by improving customer experience. What truly separates us from other companies is our decades of experience in insurance and insurance related business, enabling us to have a profound understanding of our partners and to offer the right solution catering to their needs.

About IBM Blockchain

Visit https://www.ibm.com/blockchain/ or follow us on Twitter at @ibmblockchain.

About IBM Cloud

Visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud.

Mediacontacts:

Paranee Reymondon
IBM Thailand Co., Ltd.
Email: paranee@th.ibm.com

Disclaimer

IBM - International Business Machines Corporation published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:09:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
10:10aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Thai Re launches ASEAN's first reinsurance sma..
PU
08:59aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM to Provide Technology for Migration of Ave..
MT
08:01aIBM : and Avertra Collaborate to Drive Digital Transformation for Energy & Utili..
PR
01/05IBM Simplifies Structure of Sales Team
DJ
01/05Gary Cohn, Former Trump Adviser, Joins IBM -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/05Correction to Gary Cohn Joins IBM Article
DJ
01/05IBM : Provides Harris-Stowe State University with $2 Million in Artificial Intel..
PR
01/05Gary Cohn, Former Trump Adviser, Joins IBM -- Update
DJ
01/05INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM's Partner Ecosystem Predictions for 2021
PU
01/05INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Gary Cohn, Former Trump Adviser, Joins IBM
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 911 M - -
Net income 2020 5 388 M - -
Net Debt 2020 50 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 5,15%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 352 600
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 137,50 $
Last Close Price 126,14 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-IBM Global Technology Services
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.21%112 398
ACCENTURE PLC-1.26%163 582
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.04%158 658
INFOSYS LIMITED3.03%75 038
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.11%72 251
VMWARE, INC.-0.34%58 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ