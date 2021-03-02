Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Business Machines : IBM Announces Kathryn Guarini as CIO

03/02/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Below is the blog that IBM Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations Jim Kavanaugh shared with IBMers today announcing a new Chief Information Officer.

March 1, 2021

Earlier today I announced that Fletcher Previn, IBM's Chief Information Officer, will be leaving IBM to pursue other opportunities. With Fletcher's departure, Kathryn Guarini will assume the role of Chief Information Officer. Kathryn joins us from IBM Research, where she most recently held the roles of Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Impact Science.

These changes are effective immediately, with Kathryn and Fletcher working together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

As we determined our next CIO, it was important to identify a leader who could continue our transformational journey, is technically eminent and has a proven track-record in building organizational capability. Kathryn led the IBM Research transformation to increase impact, extend technical distinction and improve the operational efficiency of the division. And, as VP of Impact Science, Kathryn was responsible for driving the IBM Research workstreams around the Future of Health, Work, and Climate, as well as the Governance of Science and Technology.

Kathryn has held various technical, management and executive positions in research and development during her 20+ year tenure in IBM. She has also led large global teams to deliver complex solutions that meet the changing needs of clients, and she is experienced in technical strategy and leadership development. Kathryn's innovative technical research has been recognized through various industry awards, and she has written more than 60 technical publications. She earned a Ph.D. from Stanford University in applied physics and holds more than 65 U.S. patents.

Kathryn is also passionate about and active in mentoring, inspiring and recruiting scientists and engineers of all ages, especially women. She regularly blogs on her website 'Mother of Invention ' about leadership, science and innovation.

Under Fletcher's leadership, the Chief Information Office (CIO) has gone through a significant transformation. The team advanced and improved our internal tools, applications and IT infrastructure to create a more productive environment for IBMers worldwide as they work and engage with each other, as well as with partners and clients. Our continued internal investments in hybrid cloud, infrastructure modernization, network transformation, enhanced cybersecurity capabilities and collaboration tools have positioned us well to meet the demands of 2021 and beyond.

Throughout his tenure, Fletcher has provided invaluable thought leadership, creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit to the CIO, IBM and the industry as a whole. I can't thank him enough for his contributions.

Jim Kavanaugh,
IBM Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations

Disclaimer

IBM - International Business Machines Corporation published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 18:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
01:40pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : IBM Announces Kathryn Guarini as CIO
PU
01:14pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Prolifics Teams with IBM to Help Enterprises ..
AQ
08:01aIBM  : and the Recording Academy® Debut New Fan Experience powered by Watson and..
PR
03/01FLETCHER PREVIN : IBM Names Research Veteran as CIO
DJ
03/01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : New on-premises infrastructure-as-a-service o..
PU
03/01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Open is Key to Unlocking Value of Edge and In..
PU
03/01IBM  : Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environm..
PR
02/27SolarWinds Hack Pits Microsoft Against Dell, IBM Over How Companies Store Dat..
DJ
02/25INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : NextGen Blockchain Platforms Self-Organize to..
AQ
02/25INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Airbus Imagery Supports IBM Efforts to Provid..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 185 M - -
Net income 2021 7 877 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 345 900
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 136,93 $
Last Close Price 120,74 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-IBM Global Technology Services
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.52%107 893
ACCENTURE PLC-1.17%163 734
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.15%147 400
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.24%75 959
INFOSYS LIMITED0.89%73 267
VMWARE, INC.0.11%58 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ