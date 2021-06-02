Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Business Machines Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Business Machines : The New ROI - The Return on Inclusion

06/02/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Carla Grant Pickens, IBM Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer
June 1, 2021

A year after George Floyd's killing as a pivotal moment and example of the need for racial inequity and justice have become a key focus for society and the workplace. Discrimination and racism continue to challenge diverse represented groups in the workplace. In society today, diverse and faith-based groups are also experiencing an increase in hate, violence and discrimination for which we must continue to speak up for those who are being marginalized.

Recently, at IBM we've seen examples of our Black employees and Asian employees standing up and sharing their experiences of racism in society, as well as focusing on identifying ways to counteract racial inequities both internally and externally. We have listened with empathy and learned what lived experiences our diverse communities face in their daily lives and how discrimination affects their performance.

Organizations should realize the cost of how discrimination and perceived racial inequity in the workplace affects their bottom line. According to a recent Marketwatch article, the five-year price of turnover from workers leaving jobs because they didn't feel treated equally or didn't have equal opportunity for career advancement is $171.9 billion.

To combat discrimination in the workplace, race equity needs to be a business imperative.

In addition to the start of June PRIDE month, today IBM celebrates the one-year anniversary of Emb(race), the campaign highlighting our social and racial justice efforts. Emb(race) is both a call to action and organizing principle that began with a pledge empowering IBM and IBMers to call for change to ensure racial equality.

The campaign has become one of the most significant catalysts for coalescing IBMers around the most urgent priorities where our technology and platforms can address issues of bias, racism, and social injustice across race and ethnically diverse communities.

We have taken significant, tangible actions in our social justice efforts driving progress for the Black community. And now one year later, we are scaling our efforts to our other race and ethnic based communities.

Employees with various race and ethnic groups want solidarity, allyship and social justice and employers should aim to build an inclusive workplace culture - one that fosters accountability. Race Equity should make diverse employees feel psychologically safe in the work environment and that they are treated the same as anyone else in the workplace.

Author Robert Livingston said in his Harvard Business Review article, 'fairness requires treating people equitably which may entail treating people differently.'

While IBM has been a leader in corporate diversity and inclusion for decades, we look forward to 2021 and what lies ahead in inclusion with our continued commitment and legacy for fairness, equality and equity for all.

Carla Grant Pickens
Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

Disclaimer

IBM - International Business Machines Corporation published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
01:19pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : The New ROI - The Return on Inclusion
PU
06:36aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : IBM to Build Government Cybersecurity Center ..
MT
06:01aIBM  : To Establish New Cybersecurity Center For US Federal Clients
PR
06:01aIBM  : Selects Six School Districts to Receive a Total of $3 Million in Educatio..
PR
05:06aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : IBM, Dots to Empower Malawi Youth With Digita..
AQ
04:51aIBM to Create Cybersecurity Center for U.S. Federal Clients
DJ
06/01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Nova Sea Joins Norwegian Seafood Trust to Tra..
PU
05/26Google Strikes Deal With Hospital Chain to Develop Healthcare Algorithms -- 2..
DJ
05/26The U.S. Is Back in the 5G Game -- Journal Report
DJ
05/26INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : IBM and the University of Illinois Urbana-Cha..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 392 M - -
Net income 2021 7 505 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 935 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 345 900
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 143,32 $
Last Close Price 144,19 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.19%128 837
ACCENTURE PLC7.53%178 541
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.14%160 135
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 704
INFOSYS LIMITED10.46%80 864
SNOWFLAKE INC.-14.42%71 311