Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. International Cards Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARD   JO3126311013

INTERNATIONAL CARDS COMPANY

(CARD)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2021-03-30
0.1300 JOD   -.--%
05:18aInternational Cards : G.a (card) 2023 04 25
PU
05:18aInternational Cards : G.a (card) 2023 04 25
PU
02:18aInternational Cards : Disclosure (CARD) 2023 04 25
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Cards : G.A (CARD) 2023 04 25

04/25/2023 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERNATIONAL CARDS COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: INTERNATIONAL CARDS COMPANY

ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﺎﻄﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 25-04-2023 11:29:48 AM

AM 11:29:48 2023-04-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of INTERNATIONAL CARDS

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﺎﻄﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

COMPANY cordially invites you to attend the company's

2023-05-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 09:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

09:00 on 01-05-2023 at Zoom to discuss the following

matters:

Whether the meeting was postponed: Yes

ﻢﻌﻧ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺍﺫﺇ ﺎﻣ

Date of postponed meeting: 25-04-2023

2023-04-25 :ﻞﺟﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023-03-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 15-03-2023

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Orecat

Mohammad Orecat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

ICC - International Cards Company PSC published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERNATIONAL CARDS COMPANY
05:18aInternational Cards : G.a (card) 2023 04 25
PU
05:18aInternational Cards : G.a (card) 2023 04 25
PU
02:18aInternational Cards : Disclosure (CARD) 2023 04 25
PU
04/17International Cards : G.a (card) 2023 04 17
PU
03/16International Cards : Disclosure (CARD) 2023 03 16
PU
03/08International Cards : G.a (card) 2023 03 08
PU
01/05International Cards : Assembly Decision-(CARD)-2023-01-04
PU
01/05International Cards : Assembly Decision-(CARD)-2023-01-04
PU
2022International Cards : Assembly Decision-(CARD)-2022-12-26
PU
2022International Cards : G.a (card) 2022 12 27
PU
More news
Chart INTERNATIONAL CARDS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
International Cards Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Shadi Talal Abdel Aziz Abdel Aziz General Manager & Manager-Information Technology
Ra'fat Salahuddin Al-Nobani Chief Financial Officer
Makram Khalil Ibrahim Al-Alami Chairman
Mohammed Ahmed Khalil Amro Vice Chairman
Marwan Salim Kheir Eddin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CARDS COMPANY0.00%3
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY10.85%119 357
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.90%36 729
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-2.86%8 922
GREEN DOT CORPORATION8.47%892
CPI CARD GROUP INC.17.49%484
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer