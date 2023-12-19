(Alliance News) - International Care Company Spa announced Tuesday that FD Holding, the majority shareholder with 2.9 million shares, or 59.9 percent of the capital, has arranged to purchase an additional 99,750 shares in the company, or 2.1 percent of the capital, from several professional investors.

The transaction took place in block trading facility, with exchange on Euronext Growth Milan.

Gualtiero Ventura, president and chief executive officer of International Care Company and chairman of FD Holding, commented, "This transaction is further proof of our firm belief in the potential of the future and the solidity of the present of International Care Company. We already represent a benchmark for the industry in terms of innovation, both in telemedicine and in the provision of care services, and we are building step by step the foundations of our future growth, which will continue to be based on constant improvement in terms of quality and efficiency of the services we offer to our partners and customers."

"We believe that this transaction can be an important signal to all our stakeholders: we have no doubts about the concretization of our growth process but, on the contrary, we will continue to work to concretize it as best and as quickly as possible."

ICC's stock closed Tuesday up 4.6 percent to EUR1.36 per share.

