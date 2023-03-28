International Care Co widens loss in 2022; NFP is positive

(Alliance News) - International Care Co Spa on Tuesday reported that the board has reviewed and approved the results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, which closed with a loss of EUR865,000 compared to a net loss of EUR93,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The fiscal year just ended recorded revenues of EUR5.6 million, up from EUR4.6 million in the previous year.

Value of production as of December 31, 2022 was EUR6.5 million, compared to EUR5.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Ebitda is negative EUR341,000 compared to positive Ebitda of EUR540,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial position is positive EUR446,000 compared to a positive net financial position of EUR1.25 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

International Care Company on Tuesday closed flat at EUR1.72 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.