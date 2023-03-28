Advanced search
    ICC   IT0005469371

INTERNATIONAL CARE COMPANY S.P.A.

(ICC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
1.724 EUR    0.00%
International Care Co widens loss in 2022; NFP is positive

03/28/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
(Alliance News) - International Care Co Spa on Tuesday reported that the board has reviewed and approved the results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, which closed with a loss of EUR865,000 compared to a net loss of EUR93,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The fiscal year just ended recorded revenues of EUR5.6 million, up from EUR4.6 million in the previous year.

Value of production as of December 31, 2022 was EUR6.5 million, compared to EUR5.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Ebitda is negative EUR341,000 compared to positive Ebitda of EUR540,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial position is positive EUR446,000 compared to a positive net financial position of EUR1.25 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

International Care Company on Tuesday closed flat at EUR1.72 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 6,35 M 6,85 M 6,85 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,30 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,50 M 8,09 M 8,09 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CARE COMPANY S.P.A.
International Care Company S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CARE COMPANY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,72 €
Average target price 5,20 €
Spread / Average Target 202%
Managers and Directors
Giorgia Ventura Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gualtiero Ventura Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Guja Annalisa Ventura Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giorgio Calesella Independent Director
Paolo Marco Piazzalunga Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CARE COMPANY S.P.A.2.01%8
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.42%44 782
EDENRED SE4.48%14 272
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-2.34%13 709
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.50%12 788
LG CORP.7.30%10 061
