(Alliance News) - The board of directors of International Care Co Spa on Thursday approved results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 with a loss of EUR895,000 from a loss of EUR865,000 in the previous year.

Revenues amounted to EUR6.8 million, up 22 percent from EUR5.6 million a year earlier.

Ebitda is negative EUR315,000 from negative EUR341,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR512,000 compared to EUR446,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Gualtiero Ventura, president and chief executive officer of International Care Company, said.

said, "The year 2023 has been a year of great satisfaction, in which we have begun to see the beginning of the growth process that I am sure will help consolidate International Care Company's position in the coming years as a leading innovator in the care services and telemedicine sector, both in the B2B and B2C markets."

"The results of this fiscal year," Ventura continues, "are confirmation that the strategic choice to continue to invest in the search for cutting-edge technological solutions and constant improvement in terms of quality and efficiency of the services we offer our partners and end customers is the winning path."

ICC's stock is down 0.8 percent at EUR1.22 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

