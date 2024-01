International Clean Power Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund's investment objective is to provide holders of units with stable monthly cash distributions and enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio. The Fund invests in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from renewable power and related sectors. The Fund invests in a portfolio of sectors, which include utilities, industrials, technology, consumer discretionary and energy. The Fund's investment advisor is Middlefield Capital Corporation. The Fund’s investment manager is Middlefield Limited.

Sector Closed End Funds