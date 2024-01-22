International Clean PowerDividend Fund Announces Distributions for the First Quarter of 2024, Payable on February 15, 2024, March 15, 2024 and April 15, 2024
January 22, 2024 at 05:38 pm EST
International Clean PowerDividend Fund announced that distribution of $0.04167 per unit for the first quarter of 2024 will be payable on February 15, 2024, March 15, 2024 and April 15, 2024. Record dates are January 31, 2024, February 29, 2024 and March 31, 2024.
International Clean Power Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund's investment objective is to provide holders of units with stable monthly cash distributions and enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fundâs investment portfolio. The Fund invests in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from renewable power and related sectors. The Fund invests in a portfolio of sectors, which include utilities, industrials, technology, consumer discretionary and energy. The Fund's investment advisor is Middlefield Capital Corporation. The Fundâs investment manager is Middlefield Limited.