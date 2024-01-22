International Clean Power Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund's investment objective is to provide holders of units with stable monthly cash distributions and enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fundâs investment portfolio. The Fund invests in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from renewable power and related sectors. The Fund invests in a portfolio of sectors, which include utilities, industrials, technology, consumer discretionary and energy. The Fund's investment advisor is Middlefield Capital Corporation. The Fundâs investment manager is Middlefield Limited.

