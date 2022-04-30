International Consolidated : 12/31/2021 FS

Accounts payable and accrued expenses Due to related parties
Line of credit
Notes payable
Notes payable - related party Accrued interest
Accrued interest - related party
Total Current Liabilities
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
Notes payable - long term
Notes payable - related party - long term
Total Long Term LiabilitiesTOTAL LIABILITIES
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
Preferred stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized
Series A preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding Series Z preferred stock, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 14,219,632 and 8,226,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
Common stock, no par value; 7,000,000,000 shares authorized, 7,000,000,000 and 6,952,643,258 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
Treasury Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares, at cost Accumulated deficit
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
10,000 22,363
2,388 5,841
$
14,959
$
636,341
3,000,000
100,458
500,000
2,323,088
589,476
7,158,363
1,069,253 1,073,253
660,482 1,122,670
1,729,735 8,888,098
50,000 50,000
1,295,827 913,827
28,709,130
(9,944,392) (9,944,392)
(28,983,704) (26,694,092)
(8,873,139) (8,173,746)
$
14,959
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
$
30,886
$
636,341
2,750,000
9,000
98,985 - -
2,141,718
381,665
6,008,709
2,195,923 8,204,632
27,500,911
$
30,886
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
2021
NET REVENUES:
Revenues
TOTAL NET REVENUES
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Consulting expenses General and administrative
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$
7,630 7,630
$
3,730 3,730
431,225 614,079
1,491,116 325,546
1,922,341
939,625
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest expense
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
(1,914,711) (935,895)
(402,976) (477,399)
(372,669) (475,119)
NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
$
(2,287,380)
$
(1,411,014)
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
NET LOSS
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
$ $
(2,287,380)
(0.00)
$ $
(1,411,014)
(0.00)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
6,964,406,993
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
6,952,643,258
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Series A Preferred Stock
(Unaudited)
Series Z Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Treasury Stock
Total Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance January 1, 2020
1,000,000
$ 50,000
5,410,000
$
218,000
Shares issued for conversion of notes payable and accrued interest
-
-
1,178,992
294,748
Shares issued for services
-
-
1,515,008
360,079
Shares issued for cash
-
-
122,000
41,000
Shareholder distributions
-
-
-
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
Balance December 31, 2020
1,000,000
$ 50,000
8,226,000
$
913,827
Balance January 1, 2021
1,000,000
$ 50,000
8,226,000
$
913,827
Shares issued for services
-
-
210,000
210,000
Shares issued to Directors for services
-
-
-
-
Shares issued for cash
-
-
783,632
172,000
Shares issued for the purchase of subsidiary
-
-
5,000,000
-
Shareholder distributions
-
-
-
-
Forfeiture of shares
-
-
-
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
Balance December 31, 2021
1,000,000
$ 50,000
14,219,632
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
6,952,643,258
$ 27,500,911
3,000,000,000
$ (9,944,392)
$
(25,275,813)
$
(7,451,294)
-
-
-
-
-
294,748
-
-
-
-
-
360,079
-
-
-
-
-
41,000
-
-
-
-
(7,265)
(7,265)
-
-
-
-
(1,411,014)
(1,411,014)
6,952,643,258
$ 27,500,911
3,000,000,000
$ (9,944,392)
$
(26,694,092)
$
(8,173,746)
6,952,643,258
$ 27,500,911
3,000,000,000
$ (9,944,392)
$
(26,694,092)
$
(8,173,746)
-
-
-
-
-
210,000
441,356,742
1,235,799
-
-
-
1,235,799
-
-
-
-
-
172,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,232)
(2,232)
(394,000,000)
(27,580)
-
-
-
(27,580)
-
-
-
-
(2,287,380)
(2,287,380)
$ 1,295,827
7,000,000,000
$ 28,709,130
3,000,000,000
$ (9,944,392)
$
(28,983,704)
$
(8,873,139)
Deficit
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statementsAccumulated Deficit
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Issuance of stock to directors and consultants for services
Interest expense
Amortization of debt discount Depreciation
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Due to related parties
Security deposit Accrued interest payable Accrued interest - related party
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of equipment
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from notes payable
Proceeds from notes payable related party Payments to notes payable related party Proceeds from line of credit
Payments to line of credit
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock Distributions
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
2021
$
(2,287,380)
1,418,219 5,612
8,333 91,667
2,053 2,262
250,000 250,000
12,363 181,370 207,811 (201,619)
1,400 1,400
$
(1,411,014)
360,079 -
(12,363) 99,529 282,525 (337,315)
- -5,000 4,000
36,482 413,332
(7,004)
19,910
(24,048)
172,000
(2,232)
200,108
(111,944)
16,106
(19,836)
41,000
(7,265)
335,393
Net increase (decrease) in cash
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year Cash and cash equivalents, end of yearSUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
Cash paid for taxes
NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:
Issuance of preferred stock for conversion of notes payable and accrued interest
(111) 2,432
$
2,321
$ $
5,154 -
$
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
(1,922) 4,354
$
2,432
$ $
- -
-
$
294,748
