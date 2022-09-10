Aer Lingus cancels all flights from Dublin due to IT glitch

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus cancelled all of its
afternoon flight departures from Dublin airport on Saturday as
connection problems in its reservation systems disrupted
check-in and boarding processes, the company said.
The Irish carrier, which is owned by London-listed IAG
, said "a major incident with a network provider" meant
it could not access its cloud-based systems.
"This is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services
today," the company said in a statement, adding that it was
working to resolve the glitch as quickly as possible.
All flights scheduled to depart Dublin for European and UK
destinations from 1300 GMT on Saturday have been cancelled, it
said.
Dublin airport earlier flagged https://twitter.com/DublinAirport/status/1568544536980324353?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
the IT issues facing Aer Lingus, saying that other airlines
were not impacted.
