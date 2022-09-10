Aer Lingus cancels almost all flights to and from Dublin due to IT glitch

DUBLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus cancelled almost all
of its afternoon flights to and from Dublin airport on Saturday
as connection problems in its reservation systems disrupted
check-in and boarding processes, the airline said.
The Irish carrier, owned by London-listed IAG, said
"a major incident with a network provider" meant it could not
access its cloud-based systems, leaving hundreds of passengers
stranded outside the country's main airport.
"This is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services
today," the company said in a statement, adding its provider had
not been able to give an estimate on when the connectivity would
be restored.
The airline cancelled 33 flights between Dublin and other
European and UK destinations. The only exceptions in its
schedule from 1300 GMT onwards were flights from Portugal and
Spain, which it said planned to operate, albeit with delays.
Delayed flights originally scheduled to depart Dublin before
1300 GMT remained at risk of cancellation, it added. It hoped to
operate some of the them through manual processing.
Flights to and from its other Irish bases in Cork, Shannon
and Belfast also faced delays and the risk of short-notice
cancellations.
Dublin airport earlier flagged https://twitter.com/DublinAirport/status/1568544536980324353?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
the IT issues facing Aer Lingus, saying other airlines were not
impacted.
