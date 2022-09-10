Aer Lingus restores IT system after cancelling 51 flights

DUBLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus said it had resolved
an IT problem that led it to cancel 51 flights between Dublin
airport and other European destinations on Saturday as check-in
and boarding was disrupted.
The Irish carrier, owned by London-listed IAG, said
"a major incident with a network provider" meant it could not
access its cloud-based systems, leaving hundreds of passengers
stranded outside the country's main airport.
"Aer Lingus sincerely apologises to customers for the severe
disruption caused today," it said in a statement, adding its
operations for Sunday were planned to run as normal.
The airline said it operated all of its transatlantic
services from Dublin with delays and reduced passenger numbers
in some instances due to security restrictions as a result of
the systems outage.
Dublin airport earlier flagged https://twitter.com/DublinAirport/status/1568544536980324353?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
the IT issues facing Aer Lingus, saying other airlines were not
impacted.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Muvija M in London
Editing by Helen Popper and Mark Potter)