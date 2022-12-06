Advanced search
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29 2022-12-06 am EST
133.53 GBX   -1.03%
04:55aAirlines to return to profitability in 2023 - IATA
RE
12/02LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies raises AJ Bell to 'buy' from 'hold'
AN
12/02IAG EURO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
Airlines to return to profitability in 2023 - IATA

12/06/2022 | 04:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of IATA is pictured in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - The airline industry will become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 as a snapback in air travel continues following nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions, an industry association said on Tuesday.

Airlines lost tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but air travel has partially recovered and some airports have struggled to cope.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) now expects a net profit of $4.7 billion for the industry next year, with more than 4 billion passengers set to fly. It had previously said only that profits were "within reach" in 2023.

For 2022, IATA narrowed its forecast for industry-wide losses to $6.9 billion from $9.7 billion.

"That is a great achievement considering the scale of the financial and economic damage caused by government imposed pandemic restrictions," said IATA Director General Willie Walsh, commenting on the projected return to profit in 2023.

But the former British Airways and IAG boss warned that many airlines will continue to struggle next year, citing regulations, high costs, inconsistent government policies among the factors.

"Airlines must remain vigilant to any increases in taxes or infrastructure fees," he said, adding these included those made "in the name of sustainability".

IATA said that its forecast is based on a gradual reopening of China to international traffic and the easing of domestic zero-COVID restrictions. If that does not happen, airlines' profitability would be affected. Another risk for the 2023 outlook is that some economies fall into recession, it said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Tim Hepher and Louise Heavens)

By Emma Farge


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 394 M 23 533 M 23 533 M
Net income 2022 256 M 269 M 269 M
Net Debt 2022 12 777 M 13 426 M 13 426 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 756 M 8 151 M 8 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 55 658
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1,57 €
Average target price 1,88 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-5.31%8 151
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.82%26 328
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-8.42%22 855
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.40%17 787
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.00%16 711
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.10%15 641