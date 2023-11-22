(Alliance News) - Aurrigo International PLC on Wednesday said that it has signed an agreement with International Consolidated Airlines Group SA for the deployment and demonstration of its autonomous aviation solutions.

Aurrigo is a Coventry, England-based autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle technology provider, while IAG is the Anglo-Spanish owner of British Airways and Iberia.

The partnership, which is for the provision of Aurrigo's solutions at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, is expected to follow a similar phasing to the firm's agreement with IAG in the UK.

It will start with an evaluation and simulation phase in November, running for three months, before being followed by a demonstration phase and an initial deployment. Aurrigo expects this will then lead to the deployment of a small fleet in the first half of 2025.

The deployment of Aurrigo's vehicles under the agreement will be undertaken at CVG, and valued at USD290,000.

"This partnership is an important milestone for us as it will be our first aviation operation in the US - a key target market. We're pleased to be partnering with IAG beyond the UK and to be building a presence at a key international airport," said Chief Executive Officer David Keene.

Aurrigo shares were trading 0.5% higher at 103.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

