Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-02-23 am EST
165.44 GBX   +4.34%
02:37aIAG EURO : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
02:28aBA-owner IAG returns to profit in 2022
RE
02:18aIAG Returns to Profit in FY22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BA-owner IAG returns to profit in 2022

02/24/2023 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG on Friday reported substantially improved financial performance for 2022, with operating profit at 1.22 million euros ($1.29 million), and said profits would grow again this year.

The results came after IAG agreed on Thursday to pay 400 million euros ($423.84 million) to Spain's Globalia for the remaining 80% of airline Air Europa it did not already own.

The acquisition is driven by IAG's confidence that demand for travel will continue to recover from the pandemic.

For 2023, the airline group, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, forecast profit in the range of 1.8 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros, up 88% on 2022 at the top of the range.

"2022 was a year of strong recovery, driven by sustained leisure demand and markets reopening. At this point of the year we continue to see robust forward-bookings, while also remaining conscious of global macro-economic uncertainties," IAG CEO Luis Gallego said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9439 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2023
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
02:37aIAG EURO : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
02:28aBA-owner IAG returns to profit in 2022
RE
02:18aIAG Returns to Profit in FY22
MT
02:00aFTSE 100 called higher ahead of US PCE data
AN
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Rise Ahead of Key U.S. Economic ..
DJ
02/23IAG to Acquire Remaining 80% of Air Europa in EUR400 Million Deal
MT
02/23IAG announces acquisition of Air Europa for EUR500 million
AN
02/23IAG announces acquisition of Air Europa for EUR500 million
AN
02/23IAG agrees to buy 80% stake in Air Europa for 400 million euros
RE
02/23FTSE 100 struggles, but European peers rise
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 811 M 24 165 M 24 165 M
Net income 2022 367 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2022 12 524 M 13 267 M 13 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 304 M 9 856 M 9 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 55 658
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Average target price 2,07 €
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.33.59%9 856
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.34%27 777
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.21%23 617
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.43%22 699
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.32%18 241
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.55%17 523