British Airways cancels all short-haul flights from London's Heathrow until midday

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British Airways (BA) said it
would cancel all short-haul flights from London's Heathrow
airport until midday on Saturday as it deals with an IT failure.
The airline has said the problem, which came to light on
Friday and affected its website, app, and airport operations,
was not caused by a cyber attack but was a hardware issue.
BA has been caught up in tit-for-tat bans by Russia and
Britain that have stopped their respective national carriers
from using each other's airspace.
"We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical
issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all
short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday," the
airline said in a statement.
"Our long-haul services at Heathrow and all flights at
Gatwick and London City Airport are due to operate as planned,
but customers may experience some delays. Our website ba.com is
working and customers can check-in online and at the airport,"
the airline said.
It advised passengers to check on its website for the latest
information before traveling to the airport as more disruption
was expected.
BA, owned by IAG, was hit by a major computer
system failure in 2017 that stranded 75,000 passengers over a
holiday weekend, sparking a public relations disaster and
pledges from the carrier that it would do better in future.
The company said customers would be offered a full refund
for canceled services or could rebook at a later date for free.
"We know we have let our customers down and we will do
everything we can to make this up to them – but for now our
focus is on getting as many customers and flights away as we
can."
(Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Catherine Evans and
Mark Potter)