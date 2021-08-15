British Airways not currently using Afghanistan airspace

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
News
Summary
IAG
ES0177542018
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
(IAG)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
08/13 11:35:11 am
165.64
GBX
-0.48%
08/13
Gatwick Airport urges UK to ease travel rules as seeks reprieve from banks
RE
08/11
JetBlue launches first London flight despite lingering pandemic
RE
08/11
The travel recovery has started, Heathrow says
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
British Airways not currently using Afghanistan airspace
08/15/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways is not currently using Afghanistan's airspace, the airline said on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered the capital city.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alison Williams)
© Reuters 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
08/13
Gatwick Airport urges UK to ease travel rules as seeks reprieve from banks
RE
08/11
JetBlue launches first London flight despite lingering pandemic
RE
08/11
The travel recovery has started, Heathrow says
RE
08/11
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a b..
08/11
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: Liberum Lifts International Consolidated ..
MT
08/11
Combined Market Cap of World's Largest Airlines Plunges by $12B as COVID-19 C..
AQ
08/11
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...
08/11
The travel recovery has started, Britain's Heathrow Airport says
RE
08/11
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/10
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: S&P Confirms British Airways Rating After..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
08/11
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: Liberum Lifts International Consolidated ..
MT
08/11
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...
08/05
IAMGOLD
: Maintained at Sector Perform by RBC Following Second-Quarter Results
MT
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
9 710 M
11 452 M
11 452 M
Net income 2021
-2 669 M
-3 148 M
-3 148 M
Net Debt 2021
13 031 M
15 368 M
15 368 M
P/E ratio 2021
-3,63x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
9 654 M
11 389 M
11 386 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,34x
EV / Sales 2022
1,17x
Nbr of Employees
50 813
Free-Float
74,5%
More Financials
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1,95 €
Average target price
2,78 €
Spread / Average Target
43,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning
Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz
Chairman
John Gibbs
Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban
Senior Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
3.65%
11 389
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-0.77%
25 444
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-0.09%
21 629
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
7.49%
15 045
AIR CHINA LIMITED
-19.67%
12 977
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
-9.52%
12 862
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master