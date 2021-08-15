Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/13 11:35:11 am
165.64 GBX   -0.48%
08/13Gatwick Airport urges UK to ease travel rules as seeks reprieve from banks
RE
08/11JetBlue launches first London flight despite lingering pandemic
RE
08/11The travel recovery has started, Heathrow says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British Airways not currently using Afghanistan airspace

08/15/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways is not currently using Afghanistan's airspace, the airline said on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered the capital city.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
08/13Gatwick Airport urges UK to ease travel rules as seeks reprieve from banks
RE
08/11JetBlue launches first London flight despite lingering pandemic
RE
08/11The travel recovery has started, Heathrow says
RE
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a b..
08/11INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Liberum Lifts International Consolidated ..
MT
08/11Combined Market Cap of World's Largest Airlines Plunges by $12B as COVID-19 C..
AQ
08/11ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...
08/11The travel recovery has started, Britain's Heathrow Airport says
RE
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/10INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : S&P Confirms British Airways Rating After..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 710 M 11 452 M 11 452 M
Net income 2021 -2 669 M -3 148 M -3 148 M
Net Debt 2021 13 031 M 15 368 M 15 368 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 654 M 11 389 M 11 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 50 813
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Average target price 2,78 €
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.3.65%11 389
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.77%25 444
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.09%21 629
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.49%15 045
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.67%12 977
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.52%12 862