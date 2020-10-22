Log in
British Airways owner IAG posts 1.3 billion euro loss, cuts schedule

10/22/2020 | 03:17am EDT
British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG reported a 1.3 billion euro third-quarter loss on Thursday as coronavirus restrictions depressed travel, forcing it to further cut its flying schedule for the rest of the year.

The loss was far larger than the 920 million euros forecast by analysts, illustrating the scale of the challenge faced by IAG's new boss Luis Gallego who took over in September.

As a second wave of COVID-19 infections spreads across Europe, airlines are facing a bleak winter and IAG joins Lufthansa, Ryanair and easyJet in cutting back already anaemic schedules.

IAG said on Thursday that for the fourth quarter it would fly no more than 30% of the capacity it flew a year earlier, lower than previous guidance of 40%.

With less flying, the group warned it no longer expected to reach breakeven in terms of net cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, but said that liquidity was strong.

The company has raised 2.74 billion euros from shareholders and received the funds in early October, raising its total liquidity to 9.3 billion euros.

IAG said third-quarter revenue fell 83% to 1.2 billion euros in results released a week earlier than expected, saying it was operating in an environment as "high uncertainty".

German rival Lufthansa also released its results early, reporting a 1.26 billion euro loss on Tuesday.

IAG said it would provide more detailed results on Oct.30.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey and Jason Neely)

By Sarah Young


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -1.89% 7.692 Delayed Quote.-52.26%
EASYJET PLC -1.77% 498.2 Delayed Quote.-64.61%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -2.63% 97.68 Delayed Quote.-75.76%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.83% 11.97 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
Financials
Sales 2020 9 708 M 11 497 M 11 497 M
Net income 2020 -4 773 M -5 652 M -5 652 M
Net Debt 2020 11 776 M 13 945 M 13 945 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,58x
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 5 523 M 6 553 M 6 541 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,91 €
Last Close Price 1,11 €
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-75.76%6 553
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.14%20 312
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.24%16 505
AIR CHINA LIMITED-33.75%13 557
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.98%12 036
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.65%10 493
