Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-05-04 am EDT
147.10 GBX   -1.28%
02:03aEarnings Flash (IAG.L) INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue EUR5.89B
MT
01:58aStocks called up; pound tops USD1.26
AN
01:52aBritish Airways-owner IAG sees travel rebound lifting forecasts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British Airways-owner IAG sees travel rebound lifting forecasts

05/05/2023 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said strong ticket sales for summer travel and a winter season which beat expectations meant 2023 profit would come in above its previous forecasts.

IAG's positive outlook is in line with Europe's major airlines. Lufthansa, easyJet and Ryanair have all pointed to robust summer bookings, showing consumers prioritising travel spend despite high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.

Air France-KLM on Friday reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and said it was seeing strong summer ticket sales.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, called the outlook for the summer "encouraging" and said capacity in its key North Atlantic and Latin American markets was now back at pre-pandemic levels, with demand from leisure travellers driving bookings.

The group said that it now expected annual profit to come in above the top end of a 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion) to 2.3 billion euros range given in February, a level which at the top end represents a jump of as much as 90% on last year's result.

For the three months to the end of March, which for many airlines is often loss-making as fewer people travel, IAG said high demand combined with a lower fuel price helped it turn a profit.

It posted an operating profit before exceptional items of 9 million euros, well above the 179 million euro loss expected by analysts. ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Andrew MacAskill, William James, Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -2.82% 1.497 Real-time Quote.21.61%
EASYJET PLC -2.29% 478.4 Delayed Quote.47.38%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -1.28% 147.1 Delayed Quote.18.78%
LUFTHANSA -3.40% 9.201 Delayed Quote.18.49%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.28% 14.57 Real-time Quote.19.33%
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
02:03aEarnings Flash (IAG.L) INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue EUR5.89B
MT
01:58aStocks called up; pound tops USD1.26
AN
01:52aBritish Airways-owner IAG sees travel rebound lifting forecasts
RE
01:41aBritish Airways-owner IAG upgrades profit forecast
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Set to Rise After Previous Losses; B..
DJ
05/04IAG's Iberia names Fernando Candela as temporary head
RE
05/04Iag: president, ceo of iberia javier sanchez-prieto to step dow…
RE
05/04Rate decisions weigh on stocks, lifts sterling
AN
05/02BA owner IAG set to profit off bounceback
AQ
04/27Jet2 invests in sustainable fuel plant as airlines seek to meet 2030 targets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 004 M 30 814 M 30 814 M
Net income 2023 1 022 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2023 10 836 M 11 923 M 11 923 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,81x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 8 327 M 9 162 M 9 162 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 59 440
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,68 €
Average target price 2,24 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.18.78%9 162
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 546
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.67%21 261
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.16%20 978
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC19.33%18 255
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.71%17 257
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer