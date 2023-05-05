British Airways-owner IAG sees travel rebound lifting forecasts

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG
said strong ticket sales for summer travel and a winter
season which beat expectations meant 2023 profit would come in
above its previous forecasts.
IAG's positive outlook is in line with Europe's major
airlines. Lufthansa, easyJet and Ryanair have all pointed to
robust summer bookings, showing consumers prioritising travel
spend despite high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.
Air France-KLM on Friday reported
better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and said it was
seeing strong summer ticket sales.
IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus,
called the outlook for the summer "encouraging" and said
capacity in its key North Atlantic and Latin American markets
was now back at pre-pandemic levels, with demand from leisure
travellers driving bookings.
The group said that it now expected annual profit to
come in above the top end of a 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion)
to 2.3 billion euros range given in February, a level which at
the top end represents a jump of as much as 90% on last year's
result.
For the three months to the end of March, which for many
airlines is often loss-making as fewer people travel, IAG said
high demand combined with a lower fuel price helped it turn a
profit.
It posted an operating profit before exceptional items
of 9 million euros, well above the 179 million euro loss
expected by analysts.
($1 = 0.9058 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Andrew MacAskill, William
James, Kate Holton)