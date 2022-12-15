Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-15 am EST
134.06 GBX   +2.12%
02:18pBritish Airways signs agreement under New Airways Pension Scheme
RE
02:08pIAG's British Airways pension deficit narrows to GBP1.65 billion
AN
12:53pFTSE 100 Closed Down 0.9% as BOE Warns of Tough Year Ahead
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British Airways signs agreement under New Airways Pension Scheme

12/15/2022 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

(Reuters) - British Airways has signed an agreement with the trustee of its New Airways Pension Scheme (NAPS) on the scheme's triennial valuation, the airline's owner IAG said on Thursday.

The valuation, based on the scheme's funding position as of March 31, 2021, shows an agreed technical provisions deficit of 1.65 billion pounds ($2.01 billion), compared with a deficit of 2.4 billion pounds as of March 31, 2018.

Under the terms of the agreement, British Airways will not pay a dividend in 2022 and 2023, and there will be a 50% matching contribution to NAPS if any dividend is paid in 2024, IAG said.

($1 = 0.8219 pounds)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
02:18pBritish Airways signs agreement under New Airways Pension Scheme
RE
02:08pIAG's British Airways pension deficit narrows to GBP1.65 billion
AN
12:53pFTSE 100 Closed Down 0.9% as BOE Warns of Tough Year Ahead
DJ
12:04pCORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
12:02pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
08:18aIAG EURO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
07:24aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Bank of England lifts rates by half a percent
AN
12/14FTSE 100 Falls Ahead of Fed Decision, Shrugs off Weaker UK Inflation
DJ
12/13LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks up as focus shifts to US inflation dat..
AN
12/13Oddo BHF Downgrades IAG to Underperform from Neutral, Cuts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 562 M 24 040 M 24 040 M
Net income 2022 285 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2022 12 775 M 13 612 M 13 612 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 581 M 7 948 M 8 078 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 55 658
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,53 €
Average target price 1,94 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-7.86%8 078
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.82%26 724
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-12.21%21 959
AIR CHINA LIMITED38.97%21 352
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED13.92%18 401
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.74%15 591