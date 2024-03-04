Stock IAG INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Equities

IAG

ES0177542018

Airlines

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:15 2024-03-04 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
144.8 GBX -1.33% Intraday chart for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. -6.58% -6.58%
06:44pm EU antitrust regulators halt for now probe into IAG's Air Europa deal RE
06:16pm Consensus-meeting 2023 and adequate outlook; uncertainty on the Air Europa acquisition (IAG (International Airlines Group)) Alphavalue
Latest news about International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Chart International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (84.4%): 94.7 million passengers transported in 2022; - freight transportation (7%); - other (8.6%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc. At the end of 2022, the group operated a fleet of 558 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (18.7%), the United Kingdom (34.3%), the United States (16.2%) and other (30.8%).
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2024-05-09 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
1.713 EUR
Average target price
2.515 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.84%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. Stock International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
-6.58% 9.12B
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc.
+4.00% 26.95B
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Stock Ryanair Holdings plc
+5.32% 24.59B
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Stock Singapore Airlines Limited
-2.29% 19.88B
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Stock InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+6.88% 14.72B
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
+7.37% 14.71B
AIR CHINA LIMITED Stock Air China Limited
-17.41% 14.44B
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-16.31% 12.39B
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Stock Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+18.33% 12.22B
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-4.38% 10.23B
Other Airlines
