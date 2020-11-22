Log in
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.    IAG

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
11/20 11:39:25 am
157 GBX   +1.09%
08:29aDelta casts doubts on New York-London travel corridor
RE
11/19IAG Launches Capital Raising, Provisions A$865 Million - Update
DJ
11/19IAG Launches Capital Raising, Provisions A$865 Million
DJ
Delta casts doubts on New York-London travel corridor

11/22/2020 | 08:29am EST
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, speaks during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the travel corridor between New York and London is complicated and it would be easier to relaunch transatlantic flights to "just about any" other European capital, Britain's Financial Times (https://www.ft.com/content/4f34798a-c407-462a-b7ff-cdcf703c35c8) reported on Sunday.

Americans can travel to the UK but have been required since the spring to spend two weeks in quarantine on arrival. The same rule applies for passengers arriving in the United States from London.

"I think New York-London is complicated", Bastian told the newspaper, casting doubt over hopes of opening an air corridor for the previously lucrative route for several airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

"I think you will find on the continent several countries that are more open."

Major airlines want the U.S. and British governments to launch a trial of coronavirus testing for passengers flying between London and New York to pave the way for resuming more international travel.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

11/22/2020 | 08:29am EST
Reuters
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.06% 37.13 Delayed Quote.-36.51%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 1.09% 157 Delayed Quote.-63.09%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -2.54% 39.9 Delayed Quote.-54.71%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 504 M 10 081 M 10 081 M
Net income 2020 -5 514 M -6 537 M -6 537 M
Net Debt 2020 11 906 M 14 114 M 14 114 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 8 778 M 10 419 M 10 406 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,77 €
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-63.09%10 419
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-36.51%23 583
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.29%20 752
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.10%15 907
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.06%13 194
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-54.71%11 611
