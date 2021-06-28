European travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* TUI, Ryanair, IAG tumble as Asia COVID-19 cases spike
* Banking, mining, and industrial stocks retreat
* Healthcare and energy stocks set to post solid monthly
gains
* Burberry plunges as CEO resigns to join Ferragamo
June 28 (Reuters) - European travel stocks sank 2% on Monday
on the back of a spike in COVID-19 cases across Asia, while
worries of a sudden tapering in ultra-loose global monetary
policy in the wake of rising inflation kept the STOXX 600 below
record highs.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 0813
GMT, with travel-related stocks TUI, Ryanair Holdings
and IAG sliding between 1.9% and 3.2%.
The travel and leisure index fell to a one-month
low, tracking declines in Asia as infections ballooned of the
highly contagious Delta strain of the novel coronavirus.
The benchmark STOXX 600 tumbled from record highs hit just
over a week ago as global financial markets turned choppy
following signals the U.S. Federal Reserve could start raising
interest rates sooner than expected.
Although the index has since recovered as Fed officials
sought to assuage those fears and the European Central Bank
reiterated it was too soon to taper stimulus in the continent,
it has so far been unable to cross its all-time closing high hit
on June 16.
"Summer may be the break for markets to de-couple policy
ramifications from imminent policy action," said Vishnu
Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho.
"But rather than misinterpreting de-coupling as an
unqualified reinstatement of the 'risk on' trade, it needs to be
correctly understood as more unpredictable market dynamics are
either de-sensitized or short-circuited."
Banks, industrials and mining stocks
were down between 0.1% and 0.7% after leading the gains last
week when investors piled into sectors that stand to benefit
from a steady economic recovery.
Still, banking stocks are among the biggest decliners on the
month, behind only the travel index. On the other hand, the
healthcare and energy sectors are tracking their
fourth and second straight monthly gains, respectively.
All eyes this week will be on June inflation readings as
well as business activity data from across the euro zone.
In company news, Burberry Group's shares tumbled
7.1% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 as Chief Executive Officer
Marco Gobbetti resigned to take the top job at Italian luxury
group Salvatore Ferragamo. Ferragamo shares rose 0.5%.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)