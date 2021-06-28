Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high

06/28/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* TUI, Ryanair, IAG tumble as Asia COVID-19 cases spike

* Banking, mining, and industrial stocks retreat

* Healthcare and energy stocks set to post solid monthly gains

* Burberry plunges as CEO resigns to join Ferragamo

June 28 (Reuters) - European travel stocks sank 2% on Monday on the back of a spike in COVID-19 cases across Asia, while worries of a sudden tapering in ultra-loose global monetary policy in the wake of rising inflation kept the STOXX 600 below record highs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 0813 GMT, with travel-related stocks TUI, Ryanair Holdings and IAG sliding between 1.9% and 3.2%.

The travel and leisure index fell to a one-month low, tracking declines in Asia as infections ballooned of the highly contagious Delta strain of the novel coronavirus.

The benchmark STOXX 600 tumbled from record highs hit just over a week ago as global financial markets turned choppy following signals the U.S. Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates sooner than expected.

Although the index has since recovered as Fed officials sought to assuage those fears and the European Central Bank reiterated it was too soon to taper stimulus in the continent, it has so far been unable to cross its all-time closing high hit on June 16.

"Summer may be the break for markets to de-couple policy ramifications from imminent policy action," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho.

"But rather than misinterpreting de-coupling as an unqualified reinstatement of the 'risk on' trade, it needs to be correctly understood as more unpredictable market dynamics are either de-sensitized or short-circuited."

Banks, industrials and mining stocks were down between 0.1% and 0.7% after leading the gains last week when investors piled into sectors that stand to benefit from a steady economic recovery.

Still, banking stocks are among the biggest decliners on the month, behind only the travel index. On the other hand, the healthcare and energy sectors are tracking their fourth and second straight monthly gains, respectively.

All eyes this week will be on June inflation readings as well as business activity data from across the euro zone.

In company news, Burberry Group's shares tumbled 7.1% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 as Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti resigned to take the top job at Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo. Ferragamo shares rose 0.5%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -7.09% 2091.6 Delayed Quote.25.73%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.06% 181.74 Delayed Quote.17.32%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.74% 15.98 Real-time Quote.1.17%
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. -0.13% 19.295 Delayed Quote.21.72%
TUI AG -3.96% 4.538 Delayed Quote.49.14%
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
04:37aBurberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
04:27aEuropean travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high
RE
03:30aEUROPE : Inflation woes keep European shares below record highs, travel stocks s..
RE
06/23EasyJet Joins Lawsuit Against Britain's COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
MT
06/23SAVE OUR SUMMER : UK pilots and cabin crew issue travel sector rescue plea
RE
06/23More airlines join legal action against UK over travel curbs
RE
06/23INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG's Aer Lingus Warns Of More Job Cuts A..
MT
06/22IAG  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/22TUI  : Latest Company to Join Ryanair Lawsuit Over Britain's Traffic Light Trave..
MT
06/22INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Aer Lingus sees no big bounce from easing..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 353 M 12 365 M 12 365 M
Net income 2021 -2 173 M -2 595 M -2 595 M
Net Debt 2021 12 515 M 14 947 M 14 947 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 810 M 12 936 M 12 910 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 51 846
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2,18 €
Average target price 2,73 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.17.32%12 936
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.49%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.17%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.24.58%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.64%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.74%14 885