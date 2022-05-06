FTSE 100 slides on economy worries, weak IAG results

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
May 6 (Reuters) - UK's top share index fell on Friday, with
British Airways owner leading losses after disappointing
results, while a recession warning from the Bank of England
weighed on sentiment.
International Consolidated Airlines Group tumbled
6.6% to a near one-month low after it reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly operating loss and scaled back
plans to ramp up short-haul capacity at Heathrow airport.
The FTSE 100, which comprises global companies
including miners and energy giants, dropped 0.6% to 7,456.4,
with most subsectors in the red.
The British central bank warned on Thursday that the country
risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as
it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009.
The FTSE 100, while on track for weekly losses, has
outperformed on a year-to-date basis as a surge in oil and metal
prices as well as weakness in sterling has boosted commodity
giants and exporters on the index.
"The FTSE 100 is exposed to all the sectors that are causing
inflation concerns, and that benefits the UK equity market,"
said Caroline Simmons, UK chief investment officer at UBS Global
Wealth Management, who expects the index to hit 8,100 by
December.
"It hurts the economy because of the consumer squeeze but it
benefits the FTSE 100. Now, of course, sterling has weakened and
that's also helpful."
Sterling dropped below 1.23 against the dollar for the first
time in nearly two years on concerns about the economic outlook
as well as local elections.
The gloom in markets knocked the domestically oriented
midcap FTSE 250 index 1.2% lower, putting it on track
for its biggest weekly decline in two months.
Among the bright spots, insurer Beazley Plc gained
6.6% after it reported a surge in quarterly gross written
premiums.
Insurers Hiscox, Admiral Group and Direct
Line also rose between 2.1% and 3.8%.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)