Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 05:40:41 am EDT
132.82 GBX   -7.33%
05:26aIAG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slides on economy worries, weak IAG results
RE
05:07aFTSE 100 slides on economy worries, weak IAG results
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 slides on economy worries, weak IAG results

05/06/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* BA-owner IAG trades near 1-month low

* Beazley gains on reporting surge in gross premium

* FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 sheds 1.2%

* Both indexes set for weekly losses

May 6 (Reuters) - UK's top share index fell on Friday, with British Airways owner leading losses after disappointing results, while a recession warning from the Bank of England weighed on sentiment.

International Consolidated Airlines Group tumbled 6.6% to a near one-month low after it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly operating loss and scaled back plans to ramp up short-haul capacity at Heathrow airport.

The FTSE 100, which comprises global companies including miners and energy giants, dropped 0.6% to 7,456.4, with most subsectors in the red.

The British central bank warned on Thursday that the country risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009.

The FTSE 100, while on track for weekly losses, has outperformed on a year-to-date basis as a surge in oil and metal prices as well as weakness in sterling has boosted commodity giants and exporters on the index.

"The FTSE 100 is exposed to all the sectors that are causing inflation concerns, and that benefits the UK equity market," said Caroline Simmons, UK chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, who expects the index to hit 8,100 by December.

"It hurts the economy because of the consumer squeeze but it benefits the FTSE 100. Now, of course, sterling has weakened and that's also helpful."

Sterling dropped below 1.23 against the dollar for the first time in nearly two years on concerns about the economic outlook as well as local elections.

The gloom in markets knocked the domestically oriented midcap FTSE 250 index 1.2% lower, putting it on track for its biggest weekly decline in two months.

Among the bright spots, insurer Beazley Plc gained 6.6% after it reported a surge in quarterly gross written premiums.

Insurers Hiscox, Admiral Group and Direct Line also rose between 2.1% and 3.8%. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2.15% 2371 Delayed Quote.-26.48%
BEAZLEY PLC 6.25% 431.8 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.25% 1.2331 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7785 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 1.17% 234.0002 Delayed Quote.-17.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.05567 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
FTSE 100 -1.01% 7428.65 Delayed Quote.1.47%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.43% 19802.47 Delayed Quote.-13.89%
HISCOX LTD 5.71% 925 Delayed Quote.1.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.42% 0.013014 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -7.95% 131.92 Delayed Quote.0.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.53% 112.417 Delayed Quote.40.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.6418 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
PLC S.P.A. -3.02% 2.25 Delayed Quote.11.54%
UBS GROUP AG 0.15% 16.96 Delayed Quote.3.11%
WTI 0.58% 109.292 Delayed Quote.37.23%
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
05:26aIAG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slides on economy worries, weak IAG results
RE
05:07aFTSE 100 slides on economy worries, weak IAG results
RE
04:26aPost-COVID-19 Travel Boom To Drive British Airways Owner IAG To Profitability By Mid-20..
MT
03:01aMARKETMIND : Sell everything (except the dollar)!
RE
02:55aIAG CEO says Omicron, ramp-up costs caused worse-than-expected Q1 loss
RE
02:19aBritish Airways Parent IAG Narrows Q1 Loss On Travel Demand Recovery
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (IAG.L) INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue EUR3.44B
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (IAG.L) INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $3.44B
MT
05/05Lufthansa sees return to profit this quarter as air travel rebounds
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 835 M 21 888 M 21 888 M
Net income 2022 -124 M -130 M -130 M
Net Debt 2022 13 292 M 13 964 M 13 964 M
P/E ratio 2022 -38,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 360 M 8 783 M 8 783 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 50 426
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1,68 €
Average target price 2,21 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.0.59%8 783
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.80%27 008
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.15%17 145
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.34%16 477
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.69%15 977
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.14%14 737