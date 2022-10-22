Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
113.82 GBX   -1.98%
10/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/20UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/19FTSE 100 Closes Down on Higher-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flight carrying Boris Johnson lands at London's Gatwick airport

10/22/2022 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - A flight believed to be carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has landed at London's Gatwick airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Sky News reported that Johnson was on the plane back to Britain as he considers an attempt to win a second term as prime minister after Liz Truss quit last week.

Reuters could not verify if Johnson was on the plane. According to Flightradar24 data, the British Airways flight he is believed to be on, BA2156, was the most tracked flight on the website with 6,800 people viewing it at 0910 GMT.

The plane was also shown landing at the Gatwick airport on Sky News.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
10/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/20UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/19FTSE 100 Closes Down on Higher-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data
DJ
10/18British Airways Dodges Industrial Strikes Amid Pay Deal With Pilot Union
MT
10/18British Airways, pilots' union agree pay deal - FT
RE
10/18Iamgold to Sell 95% Stake in Rosebel Gold Mines
MT
10/17Insurance Australia Group to Undertake $218 Million Share Buyback
MT
10/16Australian Court Decision on Business Interruption Positive for Insurers -- Market Talk
DJ
10/14IAG preliminary third quarter operating result
AQ
10/14IAG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 832 M 21 412 M 21 412 M
Net income 2022 97,6 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net Debt 2022 13 122 M 12 870 M 12 870 M
P/E ratio 2022 126x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 6 444 M 6 320 M 6 320 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 55 658
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1,30 €
Average target price 1,84 €
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-20.12%6 320
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.80%23 076
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.63%20 520
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.82%17 707
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.57%14 069
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-7.63%12 767