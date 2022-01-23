Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy's ITA Airways - sources

01/23/2022 | 06:36am EST
The new blue livery of the ITA's planes

BERLIN/ROME (Reuters) - Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa is in talks to buy a 40% stake in state-owned Alitalia's successor ITA Airways, two people familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday, following a newspaper report that a deal could be unveiled next week.

The talks about a tie-up between Germany's partly state-owned Lufthansa and ITA Airways are still ongoing with all outcomes possible, one of the sources said on condition of anonymity, adding the stake price was still under negotiation.

The second source said Lufthansa and ITA were in talks over a 40% stake sale, but it could take longer than a few days to reach a comprehensive deal.

A Lufthansa spokesperson declined to comment, but reiterated an earlier statement that the German carrier was open to the possibility of a partnership with ITA.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome,; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -2.59% 6.909 Delayed Quote.11.80%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -2.89% 157.86 Delayed Quote.10.75%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 226 M 9 331 M 9 331 M
Net income 2021 -3 134 M -3 555 M -3 555 M
Net Debt 2021 12 906 M 14 639 M 14 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 353 M 10 615 M 10 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 50 813
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,89 €
Average target price 2,43 €
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.10.75%10 615
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.61%24 147
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.15%21 391
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.68%19 151
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.42%17 684
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED7.95%14 183