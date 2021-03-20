Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Holidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns

03/20/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Holidays abroad are "extremely unlikely" for most Britons this summer due to the risk of importing new variants of COVID-19, a scientist who advises the government said on Saturday, leaving airlines and travel companies bracing for a second lost peak season.

Britain has banned travel for most people during the current lockdown and has said overseas holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest.

But Mike Tildesley, a scientist on a government advisory body, said the risk of importing vaccine-resistant variants back into the UK would likely scupper the nation's annual getaway.

"I think international travel this summer is, for the average holidaymaker, sadly I think, extremely unlikely," Tildesley, a professor of infectious disease modelling at the University of Warwick, told BBC Radio on Saturday.

There are growing concerns about a new wave of infections across Europe, with rising cases in countries like Germany, France and Italy potentially deterring the UK from re-opening travel routes in May.

Asked about international travel, health minister Matt Hancock said on Saturday that the government would say more on April 12, when it is due to present the details of how and when travel can take place.

"We'll look at the rates both here and abroad and the impact of new variants to understand whether its safe to make that move," he told Sky News.

Any ban on travel beyond May 17 would be a further blow for the aviation industry's recovery prospects.

Airlines and holiday companies such as British Airways (part of International Consolidated Airlines), easyJet and TUI are desperate for travel to resume after a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tildesley is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group which reports into the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

"We are running a real risk if we do start to have lots of people going overseas...because of the potential for bringing more of these new variants back into the country," Tildesley said. (Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by David Holmes and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -3.19% 995.2 Delayed Quote.19.90%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -4.22% 206.7 Delayed Quote.29.35%
TUI AG -4.87% 4.646 Delayed Quote.46.89%
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
01:50pHolidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns
RE
08:49aHolidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns
RE
03/19ANALYSIS : Europe's COVID-19 setbacks risk another summer travel washout
RE
03/19Europe's COVID-19 setbacks risk another summer travel washout
RE
03/19TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT  : Port Backlogs Spread; Ground Shipments Soaring; Buil..
DJ
03/19British Airways owner IAG raises $1.4 billion to ride out travel turmoil
RE
03/19INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways considers selling its hea..
RE
03/19MARKET CHATTER : IAG's British Airways Mulls Sale of London Headquarters
MT
03/19INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG Upsizes Bond Offering to $1.4 Billion..
MT
03/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Bonds final terms
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 406 M 14 765 M 14 765 M
Net income 2021 -1 617 M -1 925 M -1 925 M
Net Debt 2021 12 830 M 15 270 M 15 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 959 M 14 248 M 14 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 51 846
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,52 €
Last Close Price 2,41 €
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.29.35%15 011
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.86%32 426
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.22%22 351
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.40.51%19 408
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.41%17 517
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED29.22%15 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ