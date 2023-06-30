By Elena Vardon



International Consolidated Airlines Group on Friday said it is converting 10 of its options on the Airbus A320neo aircraft into firm orders.

The London-listed airline group--which operates Iberia and British Airways among others--said that the airplanes, which are set to be delivered in 2028, will be used by any of its current airlines to replace A320ceo family aircraft.

"These latest generation aircraft are more cost and fuel efficient than those they will replace and will help towards our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050," Chief Executive Luis Gallego said.

Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-23 0701ET