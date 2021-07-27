Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IAG EURO : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating

07/27/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 2.70.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
04:14aIAG EURO : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/26Heathrow, airlines tell UK to open up travel as hopes rise for U.S. visitors
RE
07/26Heathrow, airlines tell UK to open up travel as hopes rise for U.S. visitors
RE
07/23IA FINANCIAL : IAMGOLD Shares Decline 10%, Analysts Lower Price Targets
MT
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/22Server Outage Paralyzes Several British Companies' Websites
MT
07/22IAG Signals Fiscal Year 2021 Net Loss, Restarts Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance -- ..
DJ
07/22IAG Signals Fiscal Year 2021 Net Loss, Restarts Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
DJ
07/22Canada Stocks Lose a Dozen Pts As IAMGOLD and Aurora Cannabis Weigh
MT
07/22INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EU antitrust regulators extend deadline f..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 008 M 11 798 M 11 798 M
Net income 2021 -2 499 M -2 947 M -2 947 M
Net Debt 2021 12 704 M 14 977 M 14 977 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 236 M 12 081 M 12 067 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 51 846
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,06 €
Average target price 2,79 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.10.26%12 936
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.63%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.86%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.14.36%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.74%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.36%14 885