IAG : JP Morgan downgrades from Neutral to Sell
December 07, 2023 at 01:44 am EST
Share
JP Morgan's analyst Samuel Bland downgrades his rating from Neutral to Sell.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|161.9 GBX
|+3.92%
|+5.34%
|+30.73%
|07:44am
|IAG : JP Morgan downgrades from Neutral to Sell
|ZD
|Dec. 06
|UK equities follow Wall St higher, BAT sinks on big write-down
|RE
|IAG : JP Morgan downgrades from Neutral to Sell
|ZD
|UK equities follow Wall St higher, BAT sinks on big write-down
|RE
|Latest deliveries leave Airbus within reach of target
|RE
|Portugal's Social Democratic Party contender for PM wants full privatisation of airline TAP
|RE
|Winter weather leads to airport standstill in Munich
|DP
|Munich Airport temporarily suspends operations on Tuesday
|DP
|IAG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
|ZD
|Airline SAS posts Q4 loss as fuel costs, weak crown bite
|RE
|European stocks perk up but end day mixed
|AN
|Virgin Atlantic jet takes off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
|RE
|Numerous flights canceled in Frankfurt after onset of winter
|DP
|Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
|RE
|Aurrigo inks USD290,000 deal with IAG for Cincinnati airport in US
|AN
|IAG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|IAG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
|ZD
|Aurrigo International, IAG to Deploy Autonomous Technology at US Airport
|MT
|Industrials Down on Economic Outlook -- Industrials Roundup
|DJ
|IAG : RBC gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|FTSE 100 Closes In The Red, Down 0.19%
|DJ
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.11.2023 - 15:15
|DP
|IAG : UBS remains Neutral
|ZD
|European Midday Briefing : Stocks Struggle as Fed Minutes Awaited
|DJ
|International Consolidated Airlines seeks to restore payouts
|AN
|IAG Sets Out Medium-term Targets, Says Committed to Dividends
|MT
|BA-owner IAG projects medium-term operating margin of 12%-15%
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+30.73%
|10 019 M $
|+18.50%
|24 935 M $
|+14.29%
|19 298 M $
|-25.90%
|15 886 M $
|-31.69%
|13 514 M $
|+44.42%
|13 301 M $
|+8.57%
|13 426 M $
|+78.32%
|11 987 M $
|-26.40%
|11 322 M $
|+10.56%
|11 077 M $