    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-05-04 am EDT
147.10 GBX   -1.28%
01:33pIAG's Iberia names Fernando Candela as temporary head
RE
01:08pIag: president, ceo of iberia javier sanchez-prieto to step dow…
RE
12:02pRate decisions weigh on stocks, lifts sterling
AN
IAG: PRESIDENT, CEO OF IBERIA JAVIER SANCHEZ-PRIETO TO STEP DOW…

05/04/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
IAG: PRESIDENT, CEO OF IBERIA JAVIER SANCHEZ-PRIETO TO STEP DOWN FROM POST IN JULY 2023


© Reuters 2023
05/02BA owner IAG set to profit off bounceback
AQ
04/27Jet2 invests in sustainable fuel plant as airlines seek to meet 2030 targets
RE
04/27Portugal to assess value of airline TAP ahead of privatisation
RE
04/27IAG EURO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/27Reckitt price targets raised; Ocado is 'hold'
AN
04/24EU to Probe IAG's Fresh Attempt to Acquire Air Europa
MT
04/21Portugal's government in hot water as TAP airline scandal deepens
RE
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 28 004 M 30 961 M 30 961 M
Net income 2023 1 022 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net Debt 2023 10 836 M 11 980 M 11 980 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,87x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 8 382 M 9 267 M 9 267 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 59 440
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,69 €
Average target price 2,24 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.20.32%9 267
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.97%28 398
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%21 944
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.86%21 936
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.11%18 770
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.87%18 354
