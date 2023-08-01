IAG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
Today at 01:29 pm
RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is revised upwards from GBX 210 to GBX 180.
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:20 2023-08-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|170.20 GBX
|-0.53%
|+14.19%
|+37.44%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+37.44%
|10 817 M $
|+22.32%
|11 204 M $
|-24.91%
|10 094 M $
|+66.29%
|12 006 M $
|+16.91%
|12 092 M $
|+28.04%
|12 153 M $
|+15.36%
|9 458 M $
|-4.12%
|8 358 M $
|-12.12%
|13 724 M $
|+7.99%
|7 587 M $