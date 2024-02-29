|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|151.4 GBX
|-0.93%
|-0.85%
|-1.90%
|03:04pm
|IAG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
|ZD
|01:16pm
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 7 AM ET
|DJ
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.81%
|9.51B
|+4.42%
|26.85B
|+5.48%
|24.83B
|-1.37%
|19.83B
|-14.98%
|14.7B
|+8.48%
|14.68B
|+6.34%
|14.56B
|-12.08%
|12.76B
|+22.38%
|12.21B
|-2.58%
|10.3B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. - London S.E.
- News International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
- IAG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating