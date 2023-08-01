More about the company
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- passenger transportation (69%): 38.9 million passengers transported in 2021;
- freight transportation (19.8%);
- other (11.2%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc.
At the end of 2021, the group operated a fleet of 531 aircrafts.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (25.9%), the United Kingdom (28.8%), the United States (11%) and other (34.3%).