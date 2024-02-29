|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|154.3 GBX
|+0.98%
|+0.46%
|-0.61%
|11:28am
|European Midday Briefing : Caution Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Print Keeps Stocks in Check
|DJ
|11:26am
|IAG : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.63%
|9.51B
|+4.42%
|26.85B
|+5.85%
|24.83B
|-1.37%
|19.83B
|-14.98%
|14.7B
|+6.34%
|14.56B
|+8.48%
|14.68B
|-12.08%
|12.76B
|+22.70%
|12.21B
|-2.58%
|10.3B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. - London S.E.
- News International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
- IAG : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein