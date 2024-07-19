International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (87.6%): 115.6 million passengers transported in 2023; - freight transportation (3.9%); - other (8.3%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc. At the end of 2023, the group operated a fleet of 582 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (17.8%), the United Kingdom (34.6%), the United States (17.2%) and other (30.4%).

Sector Airlines