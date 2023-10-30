International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a leading European airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (84.4%): 94.7 million passengers transported in 2022; - freight transportation (7%); - other (8.6%): maintenance and handling services, distribution of computer reservation systems, etc. At the end of 2022, the group operated a fleet of 558 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (18.7%), the United Kingdom (34.3%), the United States (16.2%) and other (30.8%).

Sector Airlines