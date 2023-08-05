(Alliance News) - The Financial Times on Friday reported that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA has agreed a 13% pay rise for 24,000 staff.

IAG has its headquarters at Heathrow Airport in London and its registered office in Madrid. It operates British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Level and Vueling, with about 558 aircraft in total.

Around 24,000 workers at British Airways have accepted a deal that will increase their pay by 13%, the union Unite announced on Friday acccording to the FT.

Employees at the airline will receive the rise over a period of 18 months alongside a one-off payment of GBP1,000, the FT said.

"The airline industry has been trying to avoid a repeat of last year's travel chaos that was caused by sector-wide staff shortages, with companies failing to recruit new staff quickly enough when borders reopened after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic," the FT said.

So far in 2023, air travel has been distrupted by air traffic control strikes.

https://www.ft.com/content/05ad4936-16ed-4c3f-a6fc-a3d1af7dec6d

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

