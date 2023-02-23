Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-02-23 am EST
165.44 GBX   +4.34%
03:28pIAG announces acquisition of Air Europa for EUR500 million
AN
02:42pIAG agrees to buy 80% stake in Air Europa for 400 million euros
RE
12:02pFTSE 100 struggles, but European peers rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IAG announces acquisition of Air Europa for EUR500 million

02/23/2023 | 03:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, parent company of British airlines British Airways and Iberia, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Air Europa for EUR500 million from the Spanish company Globalia.

"The board of IAG believes that the acquisition remains strategically important for the group and positions it to benefit from growth opportunities in the Latin America and Caribbean market, as well as to increase connectivity to Asia," it said in a statement.

IAG's Spanish airline Iberia had agreed to buy Air Europa in late 2019 for EUR1 billion, but the price was slashed to EUR500 million after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded the entire travel sector.

source: AFP

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
03:28pIAG announces acquisition of Air Europa for EUR500 million
AN
02:42pIAG agrees to buy 80% stake in Air Europa for 400 million euros
RE
12:02pFTSE 100 struggles, but European peers rise
AN
10:56aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/22UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/22Heathrow warns UK risks slipping behind in greener aviation fuel
AN
02/22Wizz Air named worst short-haul airline by UK passengers
AN
02/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/21Wall Street reopens in the red
MS
02/21Barclays Starts International Consolidated Airlines With Equalweight
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 811 M 24 252 M 24 252 M
Net income 2022 367 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2022 12 430 M 13 215 M 13 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 302 M 9 856 M 9 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 55 658
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,80 €
Average target price 2,07 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Emilio Saracho Rodríguez de Torres Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.28.04%9 478
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.34%27 777
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.63%23 617
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.43%22 699
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.32%18 241
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.55%17 523