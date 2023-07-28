Shares of industrial and transportation companies moved higher as investors digested data on inflation and consumer confidence as well as a slate of robust corporate earnings.

The PCE index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, rose by a mild 0.2% in June - matching the expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Trucking company Yellow said it is in talks with multiple parties about selling Yellow Logistics as the financially ailing operator seeks to raise cash. Separately, Yellow laid off a large number of workers Friday, according to people familiar with the actions, as the company copes with a liquidity crisis and weighs options including an imminent bankruptcy filing.

International Consolidated Airlines Group said that it swung to a net profit for the first half on strong demand and the outperformance of its Spanish business, and that its outlook for summer was encouraging as around 80% of its expected revenue for the period was already booked.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-23 1742ET