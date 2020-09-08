Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : IAG shareholders back $3.3 billion rights issue as Walsh steps down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A British Airways Boeing 747 is seen at the Heathrow Airport in London

Shareholders backed IAG's plan to raise 2.75 billion euros ($3.25 billion) in equity at a virtual meeting on Tuesday that saw the airline group's long-time CEO Willie Walsh hand over to insider Luis Gallego.

Walsh had delayed his March departure from the company he created in 2011 by merging British Airways and Iberia to help navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The format of the annual general meeting, with chairman Antonio Vazquez in Madrid, Walsh in London and shareholders watching online, underlined how much has changed.

"It is the worst crisis we have ever faced, far worse than both 9/11 and the financial crash in 2008," Walsh said.

"We are having to re-calibrate everything we do as we anticipate that it will take until at least 2023 or 2024 for passenger demand to recover to 2019 levels."

The damage inflicted on IAG's finances was clear in the second quarter, when it plunged to an operating loss of 1.37 billion euros (1.24 billion pounds) from a 960 million euro profit a year earlier.

Walsh has cut costs and increased liquidity, led by the planned rights issue, backed by its biggest shareholder Qatar Airways.

The increase in shares necessary for the capital increase was backed by more than 99% of votes.

The virtual format meant Walsh received none of customary applause from shareholders.

But he said it had been "one hell of a journey", and he was delighted his replacement was a "natural successor", who had shown "world class" leadership at Iberia.

"No one could have imagined the challenge he (Gallego) would face when he took up his new role", Walsh said, but he was confident the Spaniard was "exactly the right man for the job".

Walsh cleared one final hurdle: a non-binding vote on the directors' pay report for 2019, which included his bonus of 883,000 pounds ($1.16 million).

The resolution received the backing of 71.6% of votes cast.

By Paul Sandle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
10:52aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG shareholders back $3.3 billion rights ..
RE
08:58aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG shareholders back $3.3 bln rights issu..
RE
06:21aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Airlines group IAG has regulatory approval..
RE
09/07IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air
RE
09/07England adds seven Greek islands to coronavirus quarantine list
RE
09/04Ryanair CEO bonus challenged as crisis sparks pay scrutiny
RE
09/04Tough start for new boss of BA-owner as Walsh bows out
RE
09/03Ryanair targets 400 million euros in share placement
RE
09/03S.Africa's Comair needs $72 mln and to cut 400 jobs, administrators say
RE
09/02IAG PENCE : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 531 M 12 418 M 12 418 M
Net income 2020 -4 448 M -5 245 M -5 245 M
Net Debt 2020 13 145 M 15 500 M 15 500 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,00x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 4 627 M 5 470 M 5 456 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,10 €
Last Close Price 2,33 €
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-66.53%5 470
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.67%20 182
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.34%15 697
AIR CHINA LIMITED-27.94%14 324
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.83%12 712
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-56.62%11 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group