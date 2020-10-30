Log in
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines S A : BA-owner IAG slashes costs to survive COVID chaos

10/30/2020 | 03:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Airways aircraft stationary on the tarmac of London's Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said it was driving down its cost base, with new CEO Luis Gallego sticking to his predecessor's policy of cutting employee and supplier costs to survive the deepening travel slump.

The company also used its quarterly results statement to call on governments to adopt pre-departure COVID-19 testing to allow travel during a second wave of infections that is forcing governments to lock down Europe once again.

IAG said that it had cut cash operating costs by 54% from original plans to 205 million euros (186 million pounds) per week during the July-September period, a move that is key to airline survival during a winter with very low travel.

"The group has made significant progress on restructuring and we continue to reduce our cost base," Gallego said in a statement.

He took over from Willie Walsh in September after the company secured shareholder backing for a 2.74 billion euro capital hike to boost its finances during the pandemic.

The airline group, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, was publishing further details on its third quarter after it announced a worse than expected quarterly loss of 1.3 billion euros last week.

It said the total operating loss for the quarter was 1.9 billion euros including exceptional items relating to fuel hedges and restructuring costs at British Airways and Aer Lingus where staff numbers have been cut by 10,000, mostly at BA.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)


Financials
Sales 2020 8 746 M 10 211 M 10 211 M
Net income 2020 -4 888 M -5 707 M -5 707 M
Net Debt 2020 11 504 M 13 431 M 13 431 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,58x
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 5 007 M 5 835 M 5 845 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 63 501
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,79 €
Last Close Price 1,01 €
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-78.02%5 835
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.40%18 832
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.29%15 234
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.16%13 278
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-21.95%11 626
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-18.59%10 106
